Thai royal officials have rejected a request to dissolve parliament, paving the way for lawmakers to vote on a new head of government, Thailand’s acting prime minister announced.

The decision comes on Thursday amid a political vacuum following the Constitutional Court’s dismissal of Paetongtarn Shinawatra last week over an ethics violation.

A coalition of opposition lawmakers has thrown its support behind Anutin Charnvirakul, a conservative construction tycoon and longtime political player, who is expected to face a vote on Friday at around 10:00 a.m. local time (0300 GMT).

Paetongtarn’s Pheu Thai party, which remains in charge in a caretaker capacity, had sought to dissolve the legislature to halt the vote.