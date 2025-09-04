WORLD
1 min read
Thai royal officials reject bid to dissolve parliament ahead of PM vote
Caretaker leader confirms parliament will convene on Friday to choose a successor after the court ousted Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Thai royal officials reject bid to dissolve parliament ahead of PM vote
The rejection by Thai royal officials clears the way for parliament to potentially end the weeklong uncertainty at the top of Thai politics. / AFP
September 4, 2025

Thai royal officials have rejected a request to dissolve parliament, paving the way for lawmakers to vote on a new head of government, Thailand’s acting prime minister announced.

The decision comes on Thursday amid a political vacuum following the Constitutional Court’s dismissal of Paetongtarn Shinawatra last week over an ethics violation.

A coalition of opposition lawmakers has thrown its support behind Anutin Charnvirakul, a conservative construction tycoon and longtime political player, who is expected to face a vote on Friday at around 10:00 a.m. local time (0300 GMT).

Paetongtarn’s Pheu Thai party, which remains in charge in a caretaker capacity, had sought to dissolve the legislature to halt the vote.

Recommended

However, caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said in a Facebook post that the Office of the Privy Council informed him the draft royal decree was “inappropriate to present to His Majesty at this time” due to unresolved legal disputes.

The rejection clears the way for parliament to meet on Friday and potentially end the weeklong uncertainty at the top of Thai politics.

RelatedTRT World - Thailand's acting PM submits royal decree to dissolve parliament for snap polls
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games