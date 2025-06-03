The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has slashed its annual global growth forecast, warning that US President Donald Trump's tariffs blitz will stifle the world economy — hitting the United States especially hard.

After 3.3 percent growth last year, the world economy is now expected to expand by a "modest" 2.9 percent in 2025 and 2026, the intergovernmental organisation reported on Tuesday.

In its previous report in March, the OECD had forecast growth of 3.1 percent for 2025 and 3.0 percent for 2026. Since then, Trump has launched a wave of tariffs that has rattled financial markets.

"The global outlook is becoming increasingly challenging," said the OECD, an economic policy group of 38 mostly wealthy countries.

It said "substantial increases" in trade barriers, tighter financial conditions, weaker business and consumer confidence, and heightened policy uncertainty will all have "marked adverse effects on growth" if they persist.

"The slowdown is concentrated in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China, with other economies expected to see smaller downward adjustments," the OECD said.

'Best option'

The "best option" is for countries to negotiate and get a deal done, the OECD's chief economist told AFP news agency.

"We basically downgraded almost every single economy of the world," Alvaro Pereira said in an interview.

"It doesn't matter if you're a G20 country, if you're a small country, small or non-G20," he said.

He said trade, consumption and investment had been affected by the tariffs.

The OECD is holding a ministerial meeting in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday.