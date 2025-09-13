At least 101 people have died in floods across Pakistan’s Punjab province, according to an official of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The disaster, described as the largest in Punjab’s history, has inundated more than 4,700 villages and affected 4.57 million people, relief commissioner Nabeel Javed said in a new report.

Javed said 2.51 million people and more than 2.01 million livestock have been moved to safer areas.