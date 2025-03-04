The "Green Brigade" fan group of Celtic Football Club launched a "show Israel the red card" campaign in response to Israel's occupation of Palestine and attacks on Gaza, with supporters of Ireland’s Bohemian Football Club joining in solidarity.

During the fourth week of the Irish Premier League, when Bohemian FC hosted Drogheda United, fans protested Israel's genocidal war in Gaza by displaying "red cards."

At the 1-0 victory for Drogheda United at Dalymount Park in Dublin, Bohemian fans raised Palestinian flags, displayed red cards, and chanted calls for UEFA and FIFA to take action against Israel in competitions.

Worldwide support for the campaign

Protests against Israel in stadiums have been observed globally. The "Show Israel the Red Card" campaign has received backing from fan groups in more than 30 countries, including Türkiye, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Malaysia, and Chile.