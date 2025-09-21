Scores of illegal Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday and held prayers for US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed earlier this month.

The Hebrew-language site Srugim reported that the ritual was led by far-right Rabbi and former Knesset member Yehuda Glick, a prominent advocate of expanding Jewish access to the site.

Kirk, a conservative activist known for supporting US President Donald Trump and Israel, was fatally shot in the neck while delivering a speech at Utah Valley University on 10 September.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said illegal settlers entered the mosque in groups, performing rituals, singing and dancing inside the courtyards as preparations for the Jewish New Year gathered pace.

Wafa added that right-wing settler groups are mobilising to bring larger numbers of illegal settlers into the flashpoint site during the holiday period.

On Saturday, Israeli forces said they would send reinforcements to the occupied West Bank amid heightened alert ahead of the holidays.

According to Jerusalem’s Islamic Endowments Directorate, violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque have escalated sharply since far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir became Israel’s national security minister in late 2022.