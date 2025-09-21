WAR ON GAZA
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Led by far-right Rabbi Yehuda Glick, settlers performed rituals inside Al-Aqsa for slain US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, as Palestinians warn of efforts to Judaise the holy site ahead of the Jewish New Year.
Israeli forces guard as illegal Jewish settlers raid the Old City of Hebron in the occupied West Bank under heavy protection, on September 20, 2025. / Anadolu Agency
September 21, 2025

Scores of illegal Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday and held prayers for US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed earlier this month.

The Hebrew-language site Srugim reported that the ritual was led by far-right Rabbi and former Knesset member Yehuda Glick, a prominent advocate of expanding Jewish access to the site.

Kirk, a conservative activist known for supporting US President Donald Trump and Israel, was fatally shot in the neck while delivering a speech at Utah Valley University on 10 September.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said illegal settlers entered the mosque in groups, performing rituals, singing and dancing inside the courtyards as preparations for the Jewish New Year gathered pace.

Wafa added that right-wing settler groups are mobilising to bring larger numbers of illegal settlers into the flashpoint site during the holiday period.

On Saturday, Israeli forces said they would send reinforcements to the occupied West Bank amid heightened alert ahead of the holidays.

According to Jerusalem’s Islamic Endowments Directorate, violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque have escalated sharply since far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir became Israel’s national security minister in late 2022.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.

Palestinians see the settler incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque as part of efforts to Judaise occupied East Jerusalem and erase its Arab and Islamic identity. They insist occupied East Jerusalem is the capital of a future Palestinian state, in line with international resolutions rejecting Israel’s 1967 occupation and its 1980 annexation of the city.

Since October 2023, at least 1,042 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

