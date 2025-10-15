TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish defence minister holds talks with NATO counterparts in Brussels
Yasar Guler meets counterparts from the UK, Romania, and Bulgaria, attends sessions of the NATO-Ukraine Council.
Turkish defence minister holds talks with NATO counterparts in Brussels
Representatives from the 32 NATO member states gathered for the council meeting. / Photo: AA / AA
October 15, 2025

Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler held diplomatic meetings in Brussels, where he is attending a NATO defence ministers meeting.

Guler met with UK Defence Secretary John Healey as part of his bilateral talks in Brussels on Wednesday, according to a National Defence Ministry post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He later held a trilateral meeting at NATO headquarters with Romanian Defence Minister Liviu-Ionut Mosteanu and Atanas Zapryanov, Bulgaria’s defence minister.

Guler also attended a NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, at the level of defence ministers, in an informal format after the main NATO defence ministers’ session.

Representatives from the 32 NATO member states gathered for the council meeting, joined by Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal.

RECOMMENDED

Established to elevate relations between NATO and Ukraine to a higher level, the NATO-Ukraine Council convened for the first time in July 2023 at the alliance’s summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Later in the day, Guler took part in the Ukraine Defence Contact Group Meeting, which brought together NATO defence ministers to discuss continued support for Kiev.

During his visit to Brussels, Guler also visited Türkiye’s Permanent Delegation to NATO and the Turkish Military Representation at NATO headquarters.

“Guler was briefed on ongoing activities by Ambassador Basat Ozturk, Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to NATO, and Lieutenant General Kemal Turan, Head of the Turkish Military Representation,” the ministry said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout