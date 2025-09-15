WORLD
1 min read
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
The latest operations came days after 12 army troops and 35 terrorists were killed in separate clashes across the province last week.
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
Pakistani security forces have been grappling with a spate of terrorist attacks over the past few years. / Photo: Reuters
19 hours ago

At least 31 terrorists were killed in two separate security operations in northwestern Pakistan over the past two days, the country’s military said on Monday.

The terrorists were killed across northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on September 13-14, an army statement said.

Some 14 terrorists were killed in Lakki Marwat district, while another 17 were killed in adjoining Bannu district.

The latest operations came days after 12 army troops and 35 terrorists were killed in separate clashes across the province last week.

Recommended

Pakistani security forces have been grappling with a spate of terrorist attacks over the past few years, for which Islamabad accuses "Afghanistan-based" terrorists loyal to Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan, a consortium of several outlawed outfits in the country.

Kabul denies the accusation.

Related
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit