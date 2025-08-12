WORLD
2 min read
Syrian soldier killed in SDF infiltration attempt in Aleppo: ministry
Defence Ministry accuses YPG/PKK-led SDF of violating agreements through infiltration, shelling, and road closures in Aleppo.
Syrian soldier killed in SDF infiltration attempt in Aleppo: ministry
A soldier from the US-led coalition stands guard during a joint US- Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) patrol. / Reuters
August 12, 2025

A Syrian army soldier has been killed in an attempt to repel an infiltration by SDF, dominated by the PKK/YPG terror group in Aleppo in northern Syria, the Defence Ministry has said.

“Two SDF groups attempted to infiltrate Syrian army positions in the Tel Maaz area, east of Aleppo, at around 2:35 AM local time,” the ministry’s media office said in a statement carried by the state news agency SANA on Tuesday.

The ministry said heavy clashes broke out following the “escalatory move,” resulting in the soldier’s death.

It noted that army units, “in line with engagement rules,” returned fire, foiled the infiltration attempt, and forced the SDF forces to withdraw to their original positions.

The statement said the escalation came as SDF forces continued regular shelling of army positions in Manbij and Deir Hafer.

RelatedTRT Global - Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, pulls out of planned Paris talks

'New consequences'

Recommended

The ministry accused the SDF of intermittently closing some roads near the Lairamon roundabout in northwestern Aleppo, disregarding agreements with the Syrian government.

It called on the SDF to honour signed agreements, halt infiltrations, shelling, and provocations targeting army personnel and civilians in Aleppo city and its eastern countryside. It warned that continued actions would “lead to new consequences.”

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the integration of SDF into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

The Syrian government has been intensifying security efforts since last year’s ouster of Bashar al Assad after 24 years in power.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al Sharaa was formed in January.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye monitoring YPG-led SDF's integration into Syrian army under March deal
Explore
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches