A new survey released on Tuesday showed 62 percent of German voters believe Israeli actions in Gaza constitute genocide, highlighting growing pressure on Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government to reassess its stance towards Israel.

The YouGov poll found the sentiment cuts across political lines. Sixty percent of voters from Merz’s CDU/CSU bloc called Israel’s war genocidal, while 71% of coalition partner SPD voters shared that view.

Government avoids the ‘G word’

While Chancellor Merz and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul have sharpened their criticism of Israel’s offensive and its blockade on aid, they have stopped short of using the term “genocide”.

Instead, Berlin has described Israeli attacks as a “disproportionate” use of force.

According to the survey, two-thirds of Germans now hold negative or somewhat negative views of Israel.

Only 19 percent expressed positive or somewhat positive opinions — marking a steep decline in recent months.