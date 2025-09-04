WAR ON GAZA
Germany tells Israel to abandon plans to occupy Gaza City
Foreign Minister Wadephul warns his Israeli counterpart that the military offensive to occupy Gaza could create a devastating humanitarian catastrophe.
Germany's top diplomat expressed grave concern about statements from Israel's far-right ministers who proposed annexing the West Bank. / AA
September 4, 2025

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has urged Israel to abandon plans to occupy Gaza City, warning that this could create a devastating humanitarian catastrophe.

Following his phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Thursday, Wadephul stated on social media that they had discussed the latest developments, efforts to release the hostages, and ending the war in Gaza.

“At the same time, I have called on the Israeli government not to proceed with plans to invade Gaza City,” Wadephul said.

“This would further exacerbate the humanitarian situation considerably. Instead, substantially more humanitarian aid must reach Gaza urgently,” he stressed.

Germany's top diplomat also expressed grave concern about statements from Israel's far-right ministers who proposed annexing the occupied West Bank to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"During our conversation, I also clearly warned against Israeli annexation plans in the West Bank. Germany continues to support a negotiated two-state solution as the basis for lasting peace," Wadephul said.

SOURCE:AA
