Iran has launched a sharp attack on Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), accusing him of undermining the agency's neutrality and aligning with Israel amid escalating Israeli military aggression against Tehran.

"You betrayed the non-proliferation regime. You've made the agency a partner to this unjust war of aggression," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei wrote in a post addressed to Grossi on Thursday.

The accusation came after Grossi, said that the watchdog did not have any proof of a systematic effort by Iran to move into a nuclear weapon.

"This is too late, Mr. Grossi: you obscured this truth in your absolutely biased report that was instrumentalized by E3/US to craft a resolution with baseless allegation of 'non-compliance,'" Baqaei said on his official X account.

Last week, the IAEA said it found Iran in breach of its nuclear obligations for the first time in 20 years.

In a resolution pushed by Germany, France, and the UK – the three European signatories of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal – and supported by the US, the UN nuclear watchdog accused Iran of "non-compliance" with the nuclear deal.

"The same resolution was then utilized, as a final pretext, by a genocidal warmongering regime to wage a war of aggression on Iran and to launch an unlawful attack on our peaceful nuclear facilities," Baqaei said, in reference to Israel.

"Do you know how many innocent Iranians have been killed/maimed as a result of this criminal war? Is it how an international civil servant tested for assigning the UN leadership?"

'Misleading narratives have dire consequences'

The Iranian spokesman accused the IAEA director of making the UN watchdog

"a partner to this unjust war of aggression."