The United States has internally discussed using Russian nuclear-powered icebreakers to support gas and LNG development in Alaska as a possible deal to pursue during President Donald Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency.

Trump was on Friday holding a "high stakes" meeting with Putin to discuss a Ukraine ceasefire and end the deadliest conflict in Europe since WW2.

The talks, at a Cold War-era air force base in Anchorage, are the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Trump returned to the White House.

One source told Reuters that the icebreaker proposal has been considered among White House officials as a potential agreement to secure at the summit.

The broader US-Russia negotiations over Ukraine have also included discussions on potential business deals, which the White House plans to continue pursuing during the meeting, the source added.

Russia operates the world's only fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers, crucial for maintaining year-round shipping on the Northern Sea Route, a strategic Arctic path for energy and trade.

Related TRT Global - In pictures: Trump, Putin walk down red carpet in Alaska for historic handshake

Mega projects