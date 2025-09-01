TÜRKİYE
Erdogan presses for stronger SCO partnership, lauds tradition of collective action
Speaking at the SCO summit in China, Turkish President Erdogan welcomes recent steps toward lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.
Erdogan welcomed recent steps toward lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus and Central Asia. / REUTERS
September 1, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he hopes to strengthen cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), calling it a platform “representing the tradition of finding joint solutions to problems.”

Speaking at the 25th SCO Heads of State Council Summit in China's Tianjin on Monday, Erdogan described the organisation as “vital” for boosting energy security and fostering strategic infrastructure partnerships.

He also welcomed recent steps toward lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

The two-day SCO meeting, which started on Sunday, marked the fifth annual summit hosted by China since the forum was established in 2001.

Earlier, Erdogan met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit.

'Our collective responsibility'

Addressing global conflicts, Erdogan criticised the ongoing violence in Gaza. “There is no explanation for failing to stop the 23-month-long atrocity in Gaza, where babies, children, and the elderly are dying of hunger,” he said.

Recommended

He called on the international community to use the United Nations as a platform for global justice, describing it as “our collective responsibility” to respond to years of oppression against the Palestinian people.

Israel has killed over 63,500 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. Israel’s war has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

On Syria, Erdogan emphasised continued support for restoring the country while preserving its territorial integrity and political unity, saying such efforts benefit the entire region.

He also reiterated that Türkiye will oppose any attempt that threatens Syria’s security or sovereignty.

Erdogan concluded by outlining Türkiye’s broader foreign policy vision, emphasising the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and cooperation based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

He highlighted the importance of developments in energy and connectivity for global stability, economic development, and sustainable growth.

