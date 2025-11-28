TÜRKİYE
Türkiye re-elected to UN maritime council: ministry
Positive election result underscores Ankara's trusted role in maritime safety, shipping, and port services, the Turkish foreign ministry says
Türkiye reelected to council of UN's International Maritime Organization / AA
November 28, 2025

Türkiye has been reelected to the council of the UN’s International Maritime Organization (IMO), the Turkish foreign ministry has announced.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said the result highlights Türkiye’s active and trusted role in maritime safety, environmental protection, international shipping, and port services.

“Türkiye will continue to make tangible contributions to multilateral cooperation in the maritime sector.”

Since first seeking a seat in 1999, Türkiye has maintained uninterrupted representation on the IMO Council, demonstrating its longstanding expertise and capacity in global maritime affairs, the ministry added.

The 34th assembly of the UN agency is ongoing in London through December 3.

