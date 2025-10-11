TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish, Syrian officials meet in Damascus, vow defence collaboration
Officials discussed a range of mutual topics and explored ways to enhance cooperation in the field of defence industries between the two nations.
Turkish, Syrian officials meet in Damascus, vow defence collaboration
The meeting comes ahead of a high-level gathering scheduled in Ankara on October 12. / Photo: Others
October 11, 2025

Syrian Minister of Defence Murhaf Abu Qasra met with Haluk Gorgun, President of the Defence Industry Agency of Türkiye, and his accompanying delegation on Saturday in Damascus.

According to a statement from the Syrian Ministry of Defence shared via its Telegram channel, the two sides discussed a range of mutual topics and explored ways to enhance cooperation in the field of defence.

The meeting comes ahead of a high-level meeting scheduled in Ankara on October 12, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Security cooperation and recent developments in the region are expected to top the agenda.

Recommended

Türkiye will be represented at the meeting by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler, and MIT Director Ibrahim Kalin.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye urges end to sanctions on Syria, calls for united action against terrorism

Earlier, at a joint press conference in Ankara on October 8 with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, Hakan Fidan said Türkiye and Syria had held “comprehensive and frank discussions” covering recent Syrian elections, bilateral ties, and regional developments.

The Turkish foreign minister also said the Syrian government has shown the will to combat terrorism, calling the current moment “a great opportunity to tackle the security problems that couldn’t be resolved during the Assad regime.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye to ramp up humanitarian efforts in Gaza: Erdogan
Syria's security is inseparable from Türkiye: Fidan
Türkiye crushes Bulgaria 6-1 in World Cup qualifiers
Türkiye backs all efforts to end Israel's Gaza genocide: Erdogan
Turkish intel chief hails Gaza ceasefire as historic, urges vigilance against violations
Türkiye ready to join Gaza Task Force: Defence Ministry
Türkiye, Iraq vow stronger ties on energy, security and Gaza ceasefire
Erdogan warns repeat of genocide in Gaza would have 'heavy cost'
Special flight to return 94 activists from seized Freedom Flotilla to Türkiye
Türkiye steps in: How Erdogan’s diplomacy helped deliver Gaza’s hardest-won ceasefire
By Hursit Dingil
President Erdogan hosts IKRG Leader Nechirvan Barzani in Ankara
Türkiye to monitor implementation of Gaza ceasefire: President Erdogan
TRT World Forum 2025 convenes top minds to address global issues
Türkiye welcomes Gaza ceasefire, urges immediate humanitarian aid
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement, vows continued support for Palestine
Türkiye’s air hubs welcome 187.4M passengers in January-September