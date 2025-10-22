MIDDLE EAST
Israel violates Syrian sovereignty again, carries out excavations
In recent months, Israeli forces have staged several cross-border raids into Syria’s southern provinces.
In recent months, the Israeli army has staged several cross-border raids into Syria’s southern provinces. / Reuters Archive
October 22, 2025

Israeli forces have raided a village in the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria and carried out excavation works in the area, according to local media.

The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that Israeli forces advanced into the al-Hamidiyah village backed by heavy engineering equipment, including two drilling machines, a bulldozer, and a truck.

Israeli forces conducted excavations inside a site where Israeli troops have been stationed for about six months, in violation of Syrian sovereignty.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli or the Syrian authorities on the media report.

In recent months, the Israeli forces have staged several cross-border raids into Syria’s southern provinces, including Quneitra, despite international calls for halting violations of Syria’s sovereignty.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.

SOURCE:Reuters
