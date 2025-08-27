Washington's preferential treatment of white Afrikaners for resettlement into the United States is "apartheid 2.0", South Africa's foreign minister said.

US President Donald Trump's administration in May offered refugee status to the minority white Afrikaner community, claiming they were victims of discrimination and even "genocide", which the Pretoria government strongly denies.

The "refugee programme is preferential treatment of Afrikaners in South Africa to enter the US", Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"And you know, with our history... preferential treatment of a particular privileged group, the Afrikaners, who are not running away from any genocide in this country, is definitely apartheid 2.0," he said.

A first group of around 50 Afrikaners — descendants of the first European settlers of South Africa — were flown to the United States on a chartered plane in May.