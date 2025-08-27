POLITICS
2 min read
South Africa slams US for embracing white Afrikaners, brands it 'apartheid 2.0'
A first group of around 50 Afrikaners — descendants of the first European settlers of South Africa — were flown to the United States on a chartered plane in May. Others have reportedly followed in smaller numbers and on regular commercial flights.
South Africa slams US for embracing white Afrikaners, brands it 'apartheid 2.0'
FILE - The "refugee programme is preferential treatment of Afrikaners in South Africa to enter the US", Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola said. / AP
August 27, 2025

Washington's preferential treatment of white Afrikaners for resettlement into the United States is "apartheid 2.0", South Africa's foreign minister said.

US President Donald Trump's administration in May offered refugee status to the minority white Afrikaner community, claiming they were victims of discrimination and even "genocide", which the Pretoria government strongly denies.

The "refugee programme is preferential treatment of Afrikaners in South Africa to enter the US", Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"And you know, with our history... preferential treatment of a particular privileged group, the Afrikaners, who are not running away from any genocide in this country, is definitely apartheid 2.0," he said.

RelatedTRT Global - South Africa challenges US 'white genocide' claims ahead of Trump-Ramaphosa talks

A first group of around 50 Afrikaners — descendants of the first European settlers of South Africa — were flown to the United States on a chartered plane in May.

Recommended

Others have reportedly followed in smaller numbers and on regular commercial flights.

Mainly Afrikaner-led governments imposed the race-based apartheid system that denied South Africa's black majority political and economic rights until it was voted out in the first all-race election in 1994.

Trump essentially halted refugee arrivals after taking office in January, but has made an exception for the Afrikaners despite Pretoria's insistence that they do not face persecution.

The United States is reportedly applying for visas for around 30 people from a Christian NGO based in Kenya to come to South Africa to fast-track the processing of Afrikaner applications for resettlement.

"There is no obligation, no duty for the South African government to assist the US government with this refugee programme," Lamola said.

RelatedTRT Global - US welcomes 59 white South Africans as refugees
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
From TikTok to tear gas: How Indian media misframed Nepal’s Gen Z protests
By Deepak Adhikari
Trump: US patience with Russia's Putin near breaking point
Charlie Kirk murder suspect in custody: Trump
France in freefall: Can Macron’s new prime minister survive?
By Murat Sofuoglu
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing