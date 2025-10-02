BIZTECH
2 min read
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Streaming service's shares down 4.3 percent, while market cap falls to $482.9B.
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Netflix shares fall for the third day in a row, taking billions off the company's market value. / Reuters
October 2, 2025

US-based streaming service Netflix has lost around $15 billion in market capitalisation in just more than a day after billionaire Elon Musk called for a subscription cancellation due to what he called the "woke" content promoting transgender ideology to children.

Netflix shares were down by 4.3 percent in one-and-a-half days to $1,140.50 as of 1435 GMT on Thursday.

The market cap of the firm fell to $482.9 billion on Thursday, compared to around $498 billion on Wednesday, according to data from stockanalysis.com.

The controversy on Netflix started with allegations that some of its shows push "woke" content, especially on children. After that #CancelNetflix hashtag went viral.

Musk joined the controversy by asking consumers to cancel their subscriptions, arguing the corporation was sending negative signals to children and promoting what he described as transgender propaganda.

"Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids," Musk wrote on X, which he owns.

Recommended

Netflix has also consistently ranked among the first in promoting highly controversial LGBTQ+ related storylines and characters, with those representations said to be constantly increasing, a 2022 study by advocacy group GLAAD found.

Since he began his cancellation campaign, many users have posted photos on social media showing that they cancelled their memberships.

Musk's comments added to financial pressure as Netflix shares fell for the third day in a row, taking billions off the company's market value.

RelatedTRT World - Netflix under fire: India probes visa violations, racial discrimination

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline