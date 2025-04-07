As President Donald Trump continues to rattle global politics with unpredictable statements and controversial policies — from talk of buying Greenland to escalating tariff wars — tens of thousands in the US and around the world took to the streets over the weekend for “Hands Off!” mass action protests.

In London, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the city’s bustling centre to voice their opposition to the Trump administration and its growing influence on global affairs, including the disruptive actions of his tech billionaire ally Elon Musk.

The protest, one of many coordinated worldwide, zeroed in on several pressing concerns, from democracy and environmental degradation to economic instability and strained international relations.

While Trump’s statements and policies have often drawn criticism, the coordinated nature of this global pushback reflected a mounting frustration shared by many, especially as his actions grow increasingly erratic in both tone and scope.

Among the protesters in London was Helena, a British-Danish demonstrator who made a dramatic statement by dressing as a bruised and battered Statue of Liberty.

For her, Trump’s rhetoric about Greenland — particularly his offhanded suggestion about invading the autonomous Danish territory — was not only alarming but also offensive.

“The Danes are not very happy about the threats to invade Greenland,” Helena said.

Her concerns also went beyond geopolitics. As someone deeply invested in scientific research, she expressed distress over reports of cuts to science funding under the Trump administration, and the broader global trend of undermining evidence-based research.

“I care very much about science funding and about what’s happening to research projects and scientists being defunded,” she said.



“It’s time for that to stop. It has to stop. It’s time for Americans to stand up and be heard and be counted and overthrow Donald Trump.”

Helena also spoke strongly against Trump’s latest round of tariffs, saying his economic moves are not just harmful but intentionally provocative.

“Someone … needs to pull together all of the nations who strongly oppose Trump and oppose his tariffs to bar US imports altogether,” she asserted, identifying Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as a possible leader of this coalition.

“If they want to try and crash our economies, we should crash theirs.”

She went further, advocating for major structural change in transatlantic security arrangements: “We need to kick America out of NATO. We need to rearm fast and we need to be prepared.”

Referring to her friends in Estonia and Poland, Helena described a growing fear in those nations about potential future aggression.

“They are terrified that they are going to be next. We need to get serious about our own defence,” she added.

Related TRT Global - US Students protest outside Dept of Education against Trump’s agenda

‘The whole world is at the mercy of this man’

Pat, another protester who travelled nearly 48 kilometres (30 miles) from the town of Dorking to join the London rally, brought with her two polar bear teddies — a symbol of the environmental stakes of Trump’s policies, particularly in relation to his interest in Greenland.

“I feel so strongly that everything that Donald Trump is doing is just against the environment, against human beings, and against the animals,” she said.