US President Donald Trump has said that all documents signed by autopen under former President Joe Biden were "terminated," escalating his attacks on his predecessor and prompting legal uncertainty around the claim.

"Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect," Trump wrote on social media.

"I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally," he said.

In a separate post, Trump added: "Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury," offering no evidence for the allegation.

Presidents have long used autopens — devices that replicate signatures — to sign routine documents.