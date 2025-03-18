Washington, DC — Donald Trump is challenging the legitimacy of Joe Biden's presidential pardons, claiming they were signed using an autopen and should therefore be considered void.

"The 'Pardons' that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen," Trump wrote on March 17 on Truth Social," Trump wrote on Truth Social on March 17, referring to Biden's pardons of congressional members who investigated the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The US president's claim has ignited a heated debate in legal and political circles. Still, most experts dismiss the notion that a president's use of an autopen — a machine that replicates signatures — is unconstitutional.

"I think that it is extremely unlikely that there is a real issue, even if Mr. Biden signed some pardons by autopen," David Levine, Raymond L Sullivan professor of law at the University of California, College of the Law, told TRT World.



"Many governmental documents are signed that way and there is certainly nothing in the Constitution that requires a personal 'wet ink' signature."

One of the pardons in question

Levine pointed to an everyday example: "For comparison, we have signatures on all of our currency from the treasurer of the United States and the secretary of the treasury. Those people do not sign our individual bills personally, and no one questions the authenticity or validity of our paper currency."

The use of an autopen has precedent. In 2005, the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel issued an opinion clarifying that a president could use the device to sign bills into law.



Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush both used autopens for official documents, including legislation and pardons. In 2011, Obama used an autopen while abroad to sign an extension of the Patriot Act.

Related TRT Global - Trump declares Biden's autopen-signed pardons 'void'

'Did Biden even know about pardons?'

Paul M Collins, Jr, a professor of legal studies and political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, dismissed Trump's argument outright.

"President Trump's suggestion that the use of an autopen invalidates President Biden's pardons is without merit. The use of an autopen by presidents is a well-accepted practice in the United States," he told TRT World.

Collins, who has written several books on the US legal and political system, including “The President and the Supreme Court: Going Public on Judicial Decisions from Washington to Trump,” added, "It is a fringe argument that the use of an autopen invalidates official presidential actions."

"I have little reason to believe that Trump's allegations will affect broad public trust in the authenticity of the governmental process."

Yet conservative political circles in the US see a deeper issue here. Rachel Williams, a Washington, DC-based political expert, questioned whether Biden was aware of the pardons and whether the autopen was used without his approval.