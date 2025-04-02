TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye condemns Israeli minister’s storming of Al Aqsa, warns of escalation
Ankara says that the provocative actions are another demonstration of Israel’s blatant disregard for international law and its complete detachment from the pursuit of peace.
Türkiye condemns Israeli minister’s storming of Al Aqsa, warns of escalation
Al Aqsa / AA
April 2, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque by a member of the Israeli government, calling it a “dangerous step” that risks further escalating tensions in the region.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration of fueling instability, particularly in light of recent announcements regarding the expansion of military operations in Gaza and the continuation of settlement activities in the West Bank.

“These actions are yet another demonstration of Israel’s blatant disregard for international law and its complete detachment from the pursuit of peace,” the statement read.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye slams Israeli officials over attacks on Erdogan, reaffirms support for Palestine

Global calls for restraint

Türkiye joins a chorus of nations calling for de-escalation, as international pressure mounts for a resolution to the ongoing conflict. Diplomatic efforts continue, but the situation on the ground remains fragile.

Recommended

Türkiye urged the international community to take a firm stance against such provocations, emphasising the need to protect holy sites and prevent further territorial expansion through occupation.

The condemnation comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region, with growing concerns over the humanitarian impact of Israeli aggression in Gaza and the broader implications of the illegal Israeli settlement policies.

Observers warn that further provocations at religious sites in the occupied East Jerusalem could spark wider unrest, complicating peace efforts in an already volatile region.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye condemns Israeli air strikes on Lebanon, urges international response

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit