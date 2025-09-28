WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
King Abdullah says that many details of Trump’s plan are in line with what has been agreed upon.
September 28, 2025

Jordan’s King Abdullah II has said there is a “broad agreement” among Arab and Muslim leaders on US President Donald Trump’s plan for a Gaza ceasefire.

The king made the remarks on Sunday during a meeting with former prime ministers at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman, where he discussed regional developments and the outcome of his visit to New York to attend the UN General Assembly.

According to a royal court statement, Abdullah described his visit to New York as “productive,” stressing that Jordan is “fully prepared to protect its sovereignty and security.”

Jordan “is working in coordination with Arab and active partners on the details of a comprehensive plan for Gaza presented by US President Donald Trump last week during a multilateral meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders.”

He said many details of the plan “are in line with what has been agreed upon.”

RelatedTRT World - Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'

Trump’s 21-point peace plan

On September 25, Trump presented a 21-point peace plan to Muslim leaders, which calls for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all Israeli hostages, governance of Gaza without Hamas, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave, according to some media reports.

Arab leaders endorsed large portions but sought additions, including guarantees against the occupied West Bank’s annexation, maintaining Jerusalem’s status quo, increased humanitarian aid, and addressing illegal Israeli settlements, regional diplomats told CNN.

SOURCE:AA
