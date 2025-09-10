The European Commission announced the preliminary allocation of a €150 billion ($175.6 billion) defence fund under its new Security Action for Europe (SAFE) programme, which is designed to strengthen defence readiness across the bloc.

According to the Commission, the funding will be distributed among 19 member states that requested support, based on a pre-allocation system. The final amounts will depend on each country's defence projects and preparedness levels.

Poland is set to receive the largest share with €43.7 billion. It is followed by Romania (€16.68 billion), France and Hungary (€16.21 billion each), Italy (€14.9 billion), Belgium (€8.34 billion), Lithuania (€6.37 billion), Portugal (€5.84 billion) and Latvia (€5.68 billion).

Other allocations include Bulgaria (€3.26 billion), Estonia (€2.66 billion), Slovakia (€2.31 billion), Czech Republic (€2.06 billion), Croatia (€1.7 billion), the Greek Cypriot Administration (€1.18 billion), Spain and Finland (€1 billion each), Greece (€787 million) and Denmark (€46.7 million).