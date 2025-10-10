Illegal Israeli settlers raised the US flag at a settlement outpost in Ramallah, and at least 36 people, including journalists, were wounded in attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Illegal Israeli settlers raised the US flag at a settlement outpost built on the lands of the Umm Safa village, north of Ramallah, in the occupied central West Bank.

Marwan Sabah, head of the village council, told Anadolu that residents were surprised in the morning to see the US flag flying over the outpost established on Jabal al-Ras, north of Umm Safa.

Sabah noted that “this is the first time the US flag has been raised at the outpost, despite the US having imposed sanctions on the settler responsible for establishing it.”

Palestinian authorities said 36 people were treated, including two from live bullets, following attacks by illegal settlers and Israeli forces in the towns of Beita, Huwara, and Deir Sharaf in Nablus.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, illegal settlers attacked Palestinian farmers while they were harvesting olives in the Jabal Qamas area of Beita, beating them and setting fire to three vehicles, one of which belonged to an AFP photographer.

Israeli forces raided the area and fired stun grenades and tear gas canisters towards civilians, causing several cases of suffocation due to tear gas inhalation.

Journalists attacked

Local sources told Anadolu that three journalists were wounded during the Israeli raid.

Similar settler attacks were reported in the villages of Aqraba, Al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, and Ammuriya, south of Nablus.

In the Ramallah and al-Bireh governorate in the central West Bank, Israeli forces arrested six Palestinians while they were collecting olives in the village of Kafr Ni’ma, west of Ramallah, after settlers assaulted them in the area.

Such settler attacks typically intensify during the annual olive harvest season, which provides a main source of income for many Palestinian farmers.