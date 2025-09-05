At its premiere, a powerful new Gaza film at the Venice Film Festival sparked 23 minutes of sustained applause. But the next day hate emails flooded in, the director said Friday.

"The Voice of Hind Rajab" from French-Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania is a strong contender for the festival's Golden Lion to be awarded Saturday.

It has already garnered the support of famous Hollywood names attached as executive producers.

Between Wednesday night, after the film's premiere, and Thursday, "my producers, including the well-known American names Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix, had their mailboxes flooded with thousands and thousands of intimidating messages,” Ben Hania told AFP.

The same message, sent over and over, was "super intimidating," she added.

The film covers the last minutes of the life of a five-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed by Israeli fire last year while trying to escape Gaza with her family. It uses real-life recordings of the desperate telephone calls she made to the Red Crescent rescue service.

Ben Hania procured the audio from the Red Crescent — with the permission of the Hind Rajab's mother — but employed actors to portray the emergency workers who struggled to coordinate her rescue as Israeli tanks got ever closer.

The director has said the dramatisation is "very close to what they experienced".