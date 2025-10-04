Israel has continued to bombard Gaza overnight, defying US President Donald Trump's order for an immediate end to its attacks following Hamas' response to his ceasefire plan.
Residents reported early on Saturday that Israeli tanks shelled Talateeni Street, a main artery in central Gaza City, shortly after Trump urged Israel to stop bombing Gaza.
Witnesses said warplanes also struck several homes in the Remal neighbourhood and intensified raids across the city.
Heavy shelling targeted the area around Al-Noor Centre as families tried to evacuate, forcing many displaced people to sleep on the streets.
Local media said Israeli jets and artillery launched "intense fire belts" on eastern Gaza neighbourhoods as civilians fled at night.
Israeli strikes were also reported in Khan Younis, though there were no immediate reports of casualties.
Civil defence sounds alarm
Mahmoad Saber Basal, spokesperson for Gaza's civil defence, said the city was enduring relentless bombardment.
"Gaza City is being subjected to insane and merciless Israeli bombardment at this moment," he said.
Aid groups warned that civilians remained highly vulnerable, with many forced to move under evacuation orders only to be struck while in the open.
Trump had urged Israel to "immediately stop the bombing of Gaza so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly".
He described Hamas' response to his ceasefire plan as a "significant step" and said negotiations were under way.
But the latest escalation appeared to show little change in Israel's military approach.
Residents said strikes became more intense within an hour of Hamas issuing its statement on the US proposal.
Israel's military has yet to comment on the latest bombardment but has repeatedly stated that attacks will continue until Hamas is dismantled.
Israel set to begin 1st phase of Trump's plan
The UN, which has declared genocide in Gaza, and humanitarian organisations have repeatedly warned that Gaza, home to 2.4 million people, is facing famine, disease and mass displacement under the blockade and near-constant bombardment.
Meanwhile, in its first reaction to Hamas's partial endorsement of Trump's plan, Israel said it is preparing to implement the first phase of a proposed ceasefire plan, the Israeli prime minister's office said on Saturday.
The Israeli government would continue working with the US administration to end the war in line with the "principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump's vision," it said in a statement.
Media reports said the Israeli military has been instructed to scale back attacks in Gaza, with negotiations expected to begin soon.