Israel has continued to bombard Gaza overnight, defying US President Donald Trump's order for an immediate end to its attacks following Hamas' response to his ceasefire plan.

Residents reported early on Saturday that Israeli tanks shelled Talateeni Street, a main artery in central Gaza City, shortly after Trump urged Israel to stop bombing Gaza.

Witnesses said warplanes also struck several homes in the Remal neighbourhood and intensified raids across the city.

Heavy shelling targeted the area around Al-Noor Centre as families tried to evacuate, forcing many displaced people to sleep on the streets.

Local media said Israeli jets and artillery launched "intense fire belts" on eastern Gaza neighbourhoods as civilians fled at night.

Israeli strikes were also reported in Khan Younis, though there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Civil defence sounds alarm

Mahmoad Saber Basal, spokesperson for Gaza's civil defence, said the city was enduring relentless bombardment.

"Gaza City is being subjected to insane and merciless Israeli bombardment at this moment," he said.

Aid groups warned that civilians remained highly vulnerable, with many forced to move under evacuation orders only to be struck while in the open.