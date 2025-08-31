CULTURE
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Saint Anna Church serves Greek Orthodox and Armenian communities in Idlib countryside.
The Church of Saint Anna, serving Greek and Armenian communities in Yakubbiye village in Idlib province, Syria, has reopened on August 31, 2025. / AA
August 31, 2025

Syria reopened Saint Anna Church in the village of al Yaqoubiya in the Idlib countryside on Sunday after 14 years of closure.

The church, serving the Greek Orthodox and Armenian communities, was reopened in a ceremony attended by guests from different Syrian provinces.

Special prayers and religious rituals were held at the premises, and traditional sweets were offered to attendees.

Speaking to Anadolu, Ani Hiko, who attended the ceremony, said the reopening of the church after 14 years brought “indescribable joy.”

Rania Havam, a visitor from Aleppo, expressed her great happiness at attending the reopening ceremony after 14 years of absence.

“Prayers and religious rituals were held, and participants shared the spiritual joy of the reopening.”

Since Bashar al Assad’s ouster in late 2024, Syria’s new administration has pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Ba'ath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmed al Sharaa was formed in January.

SOURCE:AA
