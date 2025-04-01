When Turkish Airlines launched its new direct route from Istanbul to Santiago in December 2024, it wasn’t just about adding another destination to its network—it was a statement. Türkiye’s presence in Latin America is no longer a quiet diplomatic effort; it’s a full-fledged commitment to deepening ties across trade, technology, and culture.



Once a distant diplomatic outpost, Latin America has become a focal point in Türkiye’s foreign policy. In just two decades, Ankara has evolved from a marginal presence to an influential partner across the region.



The number of Turkish embassies in Latin America has tripled, rising from six to 19, with the latest opening this month in Nicaragua. And trade between Türkiye and Latin America has surged from $1 billion in the early 2000s to $18 billion today .



These figures represent more than just economic growth—they mark a shift in the geopolitical landscape, where Latin American countries are actively diversifying their alliances beyond traditional partners like the US and Europe.



While Washington has historically dominated foreign policy in Latin America, today, countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico are increasingly looking eastward. Motivated by a desire to reduce dependency on the US—especially following the Trump administration’s introduction of trade tariffs —many Latin American nations are seeking alternative partnerships. US foreign policy has long overlooked Latin American priorities, creating space for new players to step in.

Enter Türkiye, which is positioning itself as a connector between continents . With Ankara’s active diplomatic outreach and investment initiatives, Latin American countries are finding new opportunities for collaboration in sectors such as defence, technology, and cultural exchange.

With 33 countries, a combined GDP of approximately $5.5 trillion, and a population exceeding 700 million, Latin America represents a dynamic and expanding market. For Türkiye, it’s a chance to engage with a region that not only meets its raw material needs but can benefit from its industrial technology exports.



With a sizeable domestic market of 80 million people, Türkiye is strategically positioned as a gateway to a broader regional market spanning Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia—together worth an estimated $28 trillion. This makes Türkiye not just a partner, but a hub facilitating wider access for Latin American exporters and investors.

From Ottomans to investment powerhouses

Türkiye’s connection with Latin America isn’t new. It dates back to the late 19th century, when waves of Ottoman migrants—dubbed Los Turcos —settled in Latin American countries, contributing to business, culture, and society. These historical ties laid the groundwork for today’s flourishing economic relationships.

For much of the 20th century, diplomatic and economic interactions remained limited, largely due to the influence of the US and Europe in the region. However, in the last 15 years, Türkiye has dramatically shifted its focus, recognising Latin America as a crucial partner in trade, technology, and infrastructure development. The result? An astonishing 1,700% increase in trade since the early 2000s.

This remarkable growth demonstrates the deepening of economic ties and the potential for greater collaboration between the regions as Turkish investments continue to grow in Latin America.