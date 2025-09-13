WORLD
1 min read
Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning issued
Quake hit 111 kilometres east of Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 39.5 kilometres, says USGS.
Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning issued
Quake's epicentre was off the coast of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. / TRT World
September 13, 2025

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Kamchatka in Russia's Far East, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Saturday's quake hit 111 kilometres east of the Russian city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the administrative centre of the Kamchatka region, at a depth of 39.5 kilometres, according to the USGS.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said "hazardous" waves were possible along Russian coasts within 300 kilometres of the epicentre.

USGS earlier gave a magnitude of 7.5 before downgrading it.

Recommended

In July, one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded struck off the Kamchatka peninsula, triggering tsunamis up to four metres (12 feet) high across the Pacific and sparking evacuations from Hawaii to Japan.

The magnitude 8.8 quake was the largest since 2011, when a magnitude 9.1 tremor off Japan caused a tsunami that killed more than 15,000 people.

July's quake prompted authorities in Japan to order almost two million people to head to higher ground.

Tsunami warnings were also issued across the region, before being rescinded or downgraded.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections