Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Berlin for video conference with US President Trump, European leaders
German Chancellor Merz, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to attend video conference together after bilateral meeting at Federal Chancellery, according to government sources.
August 13, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin on Wednesday ahead of meetings with European allies and US President Donald Trump, a source in the Ukrainian delegation told AFP.

Zelenskyy and European leaders will hold urgent talks with Trump, hoping to convince him to respect Kiev's interests in his looming summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

After meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Zelenskyy will join him at the Federal Chancellery for the critical video conference with Trump, according to German public broadcaster ARD, which cited government officials.

The video conference, scheduled for 3 pm local time (1300GMT), aims to establish common positions among the Western allies ahead of Trump's planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the US state of Alaska on Friday.

European and Ukrainian officials plan to seek firm assurances from Trump that no agreements regarding the Ukraine war will be made during the summit without Kiev's explicit consent.

German government sources said ahead of Wednesday's video conference with Trump, Chancellor Merz and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will hold a virtual meeting with European leaders around 2 pm local time (1200GMT) to coordinate their joint approach.

The meeting will include heads of state and government from Ukraine's key supporters —France, the UK, Italy, Poland, and Finland — along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
