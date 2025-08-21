Palestinian refugee agency has voiced concern that children suffering from malnutrition in Gaza will die if emergency provisions are not immediately put in place during Israel's Gaza City military offensive.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on Thursday that its data showed a six-fold increase in the number of children suffering from malnutrition in Gaza since March.

"We have a population that is extremely weak that will be confronted with a new major military operation," he told a Geneva press club meeting.

"Many will simply not have the strength to undergo a new displacement."