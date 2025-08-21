WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
UNRWA warns Israeli assault on Gaza City will kill malnourished children
The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says the latest data showed a six-fold increase in the number of children suffering from malnutrition in Gaza since March.
UNRWA warns Israeli assault on Gaza City will kill malnourished children
Palestinian baby Zainab Abu Haleeb, dies due to malnutrition, in Khan Younis / Reuters
August 21, 2025

Palestinian refugee agency has voiced concern that children suffering from malnutrition in Gaza will die if emergency provisions are not immediately put in place during Israel's Gaza City military offensive.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on Thursday that its data showed a six-fold increase in the number of children suffering from malnutrition in Gaza since March.

"We have a population that is extremely weak that will be confronted with a new major military operation," he told a Geneva press club meeting.

"Many will simply not have the strength to undergo a new displacement."

Recommended

"Many of them will not survive," he said of the children, addressing the audience in French.

"It is a manufactured and fabricated famine. It is deliberate. Food has been used as an instrument of war," he added.

RelatedOver 110 people have died from malnutrition since the Gaza war began. - TRT Global
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
By Issam Ahmed
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Ships depart Greek port to join Global Sumud Fleet aimed at breaking Israel's siege on Gaza