Heavy clashes have erupted between Afghanistan and Pakistan as both armies exchanged cross-border artillery and heavy gunfire in several eastern provinces, security sources have said.

The escalation comes a day after Afghanistan’s interim Taliban administration accused the Pakistani army of violating airspace over the capital Kabul and bombing a market in the Margha region of the Paktika province bordering Pakistan on Thursday night.

Islamabad neither confirmed nor denied it was behind the attacks, but said it will do everything to protect its citizens, as Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorism, which it blames on the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

On the latest developments along the border with Afghanistan, Pakistani security sources told Anadolu that exchanges of heavy fire have been taking place along the border since Saturday evening.

"Firing along the eastern border provinces, including Khost, Nangarhar, Paktika, Paktia, Kunar and Khost, is continuing, and there are reports of some casualties, but we cannot confirm the figures at the moment," a security official said, accusing Afghan border forces of initiating firing.

According to a statement from the interim Afghan Defence Ministry, Kabul launched attacks "in response to repeated violations of Afghanistan’s airspace and air strikes carried out on Afghan territory by the Pakistani military."

The ministry said in a brief statement that Afghan forces "conducted successful retaliatory operations targeting Pakistani security outposts along the Durand Line. These operations concluded at midnight (local time)."

Many social media videos of the border show heavy artillery fire. The exact location of the scenes was not immediately known.

A ‘clear violation’

Pakistan claims the TTP terrorists are based in Afghanistan and accuses Kabul of failing to prevent terrorists of the TTP from carrying out attacks in Pakistan.