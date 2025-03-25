The Yemeni Houthi group said on Tuesday that it targeted Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel with two missiles as regional tension continues to spike over ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The group said two hypersonic ballistic missiles were launched at the airport, in the fifth such attack in the past few days.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the Houthi claim. The Houthi group also said its forces targeted “hostile” US warships in the Red Sea, without providing any further details.

On Monday night, the Israeli army that it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen before entering Israeli airspace.

According to local media, the missile was shot down inside Israeli airspace and reported falling shrapnel of the interceptor missile inside Israeli territory.

The Houthi group has been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade for what it said was a show of solidarity with Gaza.

The group halted its attacks when a ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, but it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all humanitarian aid into Gaza on March 2.