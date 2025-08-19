Australia has called Israel’s move to cancel visas of Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority “unjustified.”

In a statement, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the Israeli decision is an "unjustified reaction" to Australia's move to recognise Palestine.

She reaffirmed her country’s stance to continue to work with partners and contribute international momentum to a two-state solution, a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages.

Her statement came after Israel cancelled visas of Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority on Monday, in response to Australia’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state and ban the entry of a far-right Israeli politician.

Related TRT Global - 'We don't want you here': Australia cancels far-right Israeli politician's visa

Wong vowed that her country will safeguard their communities and protect all Australians from hate and harm.

On Monday, the Australian government cancelled the visa of the chairman of the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, MK Simcha Rotman, barring him from entry to the country for three years over his open support for displacing Palestinians from Gaza and calling Palestinian children Israel's "enemies.”