Israel plans to destroy Iran’s heavily fortified Fordow nuclear facility on its own, a senior military official has said.

“Israel has a plan for Fordow and the ability to carry it out on its own,” the unnamed official told The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

He, however, did not provide any details about the plan to destroy the underground facility.

The facility is located some 100 kilometres southwest of Tehran and 30 kilometres from Qom city in north-central Iran.

Ehud Eilam, a former researcher at the Israeli Defence Ministry, said Israel could deploy a large number of small penetrator bombs capable of burrowing into hardened targets.

He referenced past Israeli tactics, such as the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last September in an underground Beirut bunker, as a model for potential attacks on Fordow.

“It could also try a risky commando raid or more covert means such as cyberattacks and targeted killings,” he added.