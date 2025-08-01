WORLD
Rwanda, DRC hold first meeting since signing of US-brokered peace deal
Parties meet to discuss progress on implementing their June 27 peace agreement, which called for a cessation of hostilities between the two neighbouring countries’ armies.
US President Donald Trump meets with DRC FM Therese Kayikwamba Wagner and Rwanda's Olivier Nduhungirehe at the White House on 27 June 2025. / Reuters
August 1, 2025

Representatives from Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo met for the first time since the signing of a peace deal brokered by the United States to end the conflict in eastern Congo, the governments announced on Friday.

The meeting, held on Thursday, selected chairpersons for the oversight committee and approved terms of reference to govern future meetings, according to a joint statement.

The first meeting focused on “progress in the implementation of the peace agreement” signed on June 27, the statement said.

The United States, Qatar and Togo, which served as the African Union’s peace facilitators in the DRC, attended the meeting as observers.

The committee serves as a forum for the implementation and dispute resolution of the agreement, whereby it receives complaints regarding violations of the accord.

“Both DRC and Rwanda expressed their appreciation for the invaluable contributions and joint efforts of the African Union, the United States and Qatar as partners in advancing a peaceful resolution,” the statement added.

The agreement, signed on June 27 by the Congolese and Rwandan foreign ministers, calls for a cessation of hostilities between the two neighbouring countries’ armies.

It responds to DRC’s key concerns, including respect for its territorial integrity, the disarmament of armed groups, and the implementation of measures to restore lasting stability in the region.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has said his country will deliver on its part of the peace deal, while DRC’s Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba pledged her government will keep pushing to translate the accord into lasting peace, sustainable development and the full pacification of the eastern provinces, which have been plagued by violence for decades.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
