Representatives from Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo met for the first time since the signing of a peace deal brokered by the United States to end the conflict in eastern Congo, the governments announced on Friday.

The meeting, held on Thursday, selected chairpersons for the oversight committee and approved terms of reference to govern future meetings, according to a joint statement.

The first meeting focused on “progress in the implementation of the peace agreement” signed on June 27, the statement said.

The United States, Qatar and Togo, which served as the African Union’s peace facilitators in the DRC, attended the meeting as observers.