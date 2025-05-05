Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha has won a Pulitzer Prize in "commentary" category.

The Pulitzer committee on Monday awarded Abu Toha, a poet from Gaza, for essays published in The New Yorker magazine.

The committee praised his "essays on the physical and emotional carnage in Gaza that combine deep reporting with the intimacy of memoir to convey the Palestinian experience of more than a year and a half of war with Israel."

In a post to social media on Monday, Abu Toha announced the award and posted, "Let it bring hope. Let it be a tale," quoting the poem of Palestinian author Refaat Alareer, who was killed by Israel in December 2023 strike on Gaza.

Palestinian photographers from AFP were finalists in the breaking news photography category for "powerful images" from besieged Gaza, earning praise for encapsulating "the enduring humanity of the people of Gaza amid widespread destruction and loss."

Coverage of the Israeli genocide in Gaza and war in Sudan, and the attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump, dominated the Pulitzer Prizes announced Monday at Columbia University in New York.

As prestigious awards in US journalism, the Pulitzers also recognize literature, drama and music.

Trump assassination bid