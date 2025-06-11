The US administration has reiterated that President Donald Trump remains open to playing a mediating role in the decades-long conflict between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, framing such an initiative as part of his broader commitment to resolving long-standing international disputes.

This comes in the aftermath of a ceasefire agreement reached between the two nuclear-armed neighbours on May 10, following a brief but dangerous escalation marked by cross-border air strikes, missile exchanges, and drone activity.

Although hostilities have ceased, the underlying tensions between the two nations remain unresolved.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce was asked about Trump's potential role in mediating the dispute over Kashmir, a territory claimed by both India and Pakistan.

She responded by saying, “I can’t speak to what’s on the mind or the plans of the President.” However, she added that “we all recognise that President Trump in each step that he takes, it’s made to solve generational differences between countries, generational war,” suggesting that it would not be surprising if he chose to remain engaged with the issue.

She further noted President Trump’s past success in bringing adversaries to the negotiation table, asserting that such efforts were often thought impossible before his intervention.

She also noted, “[Trump] has been the only one to bring certain people to the table to have conversations that nobody thought was possible,” and expressed hope that the Kashmir issue could be addressed during the current US administration.

‘Nobody else’

When asked whether the White House had concrete steps planned to follow up on Trump’s remarks, Bruce deferred, saying only that more information might emerge from the executive branch in due course.