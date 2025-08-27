WORLD
2 min read
Pakistan deploys army as India warns of 'high probability' of flooding
Soldiers deployed in northeastern Punjab province to assist civil administration in evacuating residents to safer areas, authorities say.
Pakistan deploys army as India warns of 'high probability' of flooding
A fresh wet spell is likely to commence from August 29 in different areas of the country, authorities warn. / Reuters
August 27, 2025

Pakistani authorities deployed the army in northeastern Punjab province to assist in rescue and relief operations as the province faces a flood emergency due to heavy rains and India releasing water from overflowing dams.

New Delhi has warned Islamabad of expected high inflows in the Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab rivers.

The army was deployed at the request of the Punjab government to assist the civil administration in evacuating residents from districts facing severe floods.

According to an official notification, troops have been stationed in Lahore, Okara, Faisalabad and Sialkot, among others.

Pakistan's Water Resources Ministry warned that a “high flood” could hit several Punjab districts as water levels continue to rise in all three rivers.

RelatedTRT Global - India's heavy rains cause floods, kill 30 in landslide on pilgrim route
Recommended

According to the Press Trust of India, New Delhi issued fresh alerts to Pakistan on Wednesday “about the high probability of flooding in the Tawi river, with incessant rainfall in the northern states forcing the release of excess water from major dams”.

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said around 150,000 people had already been evacuated to safer locations and urged residents living near rivers to move immediately.

The authority also warned that a fresh wet spell is likely to commence from August 29 in different areas of the country.

India and Pakistan have been battered by relentless monsoon rains and flooding in recent weeks, with nearly 500 people killed in Pakistan since August 14, mostly over 400 in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, while more than 800 have lost their lives across Pakistan since June 26.

According to officials, thousands of residents also remained stranded for the last several days in the Gilgit-Baltistan region after torrential rains and floods washed away several roads in Ghizer district.

RelatedTRT Global - Pakistan issues new flood alerts in south as rescue efforts continue amid deadly northwest deluge
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict