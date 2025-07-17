TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
AI-powered decision-making and indigenous platforms enable unique interoperability, says head of Türkiye’s Defence Industries Presidency.
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
Haluk Gorgun said the Steel Dome was developed to detect and counter threats from long range to close range. / AA
July 17, 2025

Türkiye’s multi-layered “Steel Dome” air defence system is built entirely from domestically produced platforms and an integrated design strategy, employing synchronised operations and artificial intelligence (AI) to support decision-making processes.

Haluk Gorgun, the head of Türkiye’s Defence Industries Presidency (SSB), said the Steel Dome was developed to detect and counter threats from long range to close range, employing a layered defence while maintaining unified control. He was speaking at an event organised by the SAHA Istanbul defence cluster.

Gorgun said the system integrates range-layer components including Siper, Hisar A+ and O+, Korkut and Sungur systems which operate under a single command-and-control architecture that integrates radars, electro-optical sensors, signal jammers and laser systems in a comprehensive structure.

The command-and-control architecture of the Steel Dome is powered by AI, allowing for the most appropriate intervention scenarios to be developed and communicated with relevant units.

“The AI support to the decision-making mechanism plays a key role in speed and accuracy, alongside human decisions,” he said.

Recommended

“If we had purchased instead of produced these systems that make up the Steel Dome, this level of interoperability would have been a massive engineering problem.”

Gorgun added that the SSB is also developing a sensor fusion concept designed for a sixth-generation combat environment, enabling manned and unmanned platforms to operate seamlessly together. Among those platforms will be the Kizilelma, Anka-3, Hurjet and Kaan unmanned aerial vehicles.

He noted that more than half of Türkiye’s defence industry exports are destined for NATO and EU countries and that a dedicated directorate has been established within the secretariat to manage NATO-Türkiye defence relations.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties