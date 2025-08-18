POLITICS
2 min read
Ukraine offers $100B arms deal to Trump in push for US security guarantees — report
Kiev proposes massive US weapons purchases, drone pact to secure peace framework after war, The Financial Times reported.
Ukraine offers $100B arms deal to Trump in push for US security guarantees — report
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S. [File] / Reuters
August 18, 2025

Ukraine has offered to purchase $100 billion worth of American weapons, financed by European allies, as part of a plan to secure US security guarantees after a peace deal with Russia, the Financial Times reported.

According to a document shared with allies and cited by the paper, the proposal also includes a $50 billion drone production deal with US partners.

The package was circulated ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Kiev’s pitch is designed to appeal to Trump’s emphasis on economic benefits for American industry.

Asked about future assistance, Trump told reporters: "We’re not giving anything. We’re selling weapons."

The document stresses that "a lasting peace shall be based not on concessions and free gifts to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, but on (a) strong security framework that will prevent future aggression."

Ukraine has rejected a Russian proposal to freeze the frontline in exchange for troop withdrawals from parts of Donetsk and Luhansk, warning that such concessions would risk enabling Moscow to push deeper into the country.

Recommended

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking alongside Zelenskyy and Trump in Washington, said a ceasefire must come first.

"I can’t imagine that the next meeting would take place without a ceasefire," he said, urging more pressure on Moscow.

The Ukrainian document also calls for Russia to compensate Kiev for wartime damages, potentially through $300 billion in frozen Russian assets held in Western countries.

It insists that any sanctions relief should be conditional on Moscow’s compliance with a peace agreement.

Footage aired on Russian media mocking Trump’s leadership was cited in the document as evidence that the Kremlin remains unserious about peace efforts.

The proposals come days after Trump’s summit with Putin in Alaska, where the US president claimed "great progress" but acknowledged that no deal was reached to end the conflict.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
From TikTok to tear gas: How Indian media misframed Nepal’s Gen Z protests
By Deepak Adhikari
Trump: US patience with Russia's Putin near breaking point
Charlie Kirk murder suspect in custody: Trump
France in freefall: Can Macron’s new prime minister survive?
By Murat Sofuoglu
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing