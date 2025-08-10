The White House may invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Alaska, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will meet to discuss ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, according to NBC News.

NBC News reported, citing a senior US official and unnamed people briefed on internal discussions, that the issue is being discussed, but there are no finalised plans for a visit by the Ukrainian president, and whether Zelenskyy would be in Alaska for meetings remains unclear but "absolutely" possible.

“Everyone is very hopeful that it would happen,” the report further said, citing the senior US official.

It also reported a senior White House official saying that Trump remained open to the idea of a trilateral meeting involving Putin and Zelenskyy.

“Right now, the White House is focusing on planning the bilateral meeting requested by President Putin,” the senior White House official added, according to the report.