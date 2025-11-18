Israeli forces staged three raids in the countryside of Syria’s southwestern province of Quneitra, violating the nation’s sovereignty, local media reported.

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said on Monday that Israeli forces set up a military checkpoint on a road linking the towns of Samdaniya al-Sharqiya and Khan Arnabah after raiding the area with two 4x4 vehicles.

Israeli forces later withdrew from the area, the agency said.

Later, SANA reported that Israeli forces advanced into the village of Umm A‘zam in the central countryside of Quneitra.

An Israeli patrol made up of three Humvee military vehicles also advanced around the Al-Mantra dam in the village of al-Samdaniya and then continued moving toward the village of al-Ajraf.