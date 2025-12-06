Brazil’s jailed former president Jair Bolsonaro has chosen his eldest son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, to lead the country’s conservative movement, a decision that immediately alters the landscape ahead of the 2026 presidential election.

Flavio, 44, announced on Friday that he would assume his father’s political mantle, calling it a "mission" to carry forward the national project that Jair Bolsonaro had championed.

His statement makes him an instant contender for the presidency.

Jair Bolsonaro, 70, is unlikely to run after being sentenced to 27 years for plotting a coup and banned from public office.

He is appealing the ruling and seeking a legislative pardon.

The former leader is also facing significant health challenges, including complications from a 2018 stabbing and a recent skin cancer diagnosis.

The move signals a formal passing of the political torch within one of Latin America’s most influential right-wing movements.

But Flavio will have to contend not only with rival conservative figures but also with the possibility that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, now 80, may seek a fourth term.

"It is with a great sense of responsibility that I confirm the decision of Jair Messias Bolsonaro to entrust me with the mission of continuing our national project," Flavio wrote on X, posting an image of him kissing his father’s head.