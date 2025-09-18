WORLD
Kuwaiti Navy Commodore Mohammad Alarefi hands over command to Qatari Brigadier General Hamad Saleh Al-Ahwal during ceremony in Manama
The CMF is a multinational maritime partnership of 47 member states including Türkiye, the US, the UK, Gulf states, France, Germany and Jordan. / AA
September 18, 2025

Qatar has assumed command of Combined Task Force 152, which is responsible for maritime security in the Gulf.

It is a unit of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), a 47-nation naval partnership dedicated to promoting security and stability across a vast expanse of international waters.

The announcement came in a statement by US Central Command published Tuesday on the US social media company X’s platform.

The statement said that on September 15, the Qatari Navy assumed command of Combined Task Force 152 during a handover ceremony in Manama, Bahrain.

According to the statement, Kuwaiti Navy Commodore Mohammad Alarefi handed over command to Qatari Brigadier General Hamad Saleh Al-Ahwal.

Shared commitment

“What we are doing here today is not just a change of command; it is a reaffirmation of our shared commitment to maritime security cooperation and peace in one of the world's most vital maritime regions,” Al-Areifi was quoted as saying.

Combined Task Force 152 is one of several task groups under the CMF, which was established in 2004. Its mission focuses on strengthening regional maritime cooperation and supporting maritime security in the Gulf.

It is also tasked with protecting infrastructure in international waters, combating illegal activities and terrorist threats, with each command lasting for one year.

The CMF is a multinational maritime partnership of 47 member states including Türkiye, the US, the UK, Gulf states, France, Germany and Jordan, with its headquarters in Manama.

