Qatar has assumed command of Combined Task Force 152, which is responsible for maritime security in the Gulf.

It is a unit of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), a 47-nation naval partnership dedicated to promoting security and stability across a vast expanse of international waters.

The announcement came in a statement by US Central Command published Tuesday on the US social media company X’s platform.

The statement said that on September 15, the Qatari Navy assumed command of Combined Task Force 152 during a handover ceremony in Manama, Bahrain.

According to the statement, Kuwaiti Navy Commodore Mohammad Alarefi handed over command to Qatari Brigadier General Hamad Saleh Al-Ahwal.

Shared commitment