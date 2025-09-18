TÜRKİYE
3 min read
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
"GCA’s ongoing armament efforts and activities that may undermine peace and stability on the island could have dangerous consequences," the Turkish Defense Ministry says.
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
Defense Ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk condemns Israel’s September 16 ground operation in Gaza. / Photo: AA
September 18, 2025

Türkiye is closely monitoring the reports that the Greek Cypriot Administration procured an air defence system from Israel, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

“We would like to once again remind that the GCA’s ongoing armament efforts and activities that may undermine peace and stability on the island could have dangerous consequences,” said the Defence Ministry sources at a weekly press briefing in Ankara.

“Every attempt aimed at disturbing the balance on the island is being closely monitored, and all necessary measures are being taken for the security and peace of the TRNC (the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus),” sources said.

“Türkiye, as in the past, stands today as well by the TRNC and supports it. The Turkish Cypriot people are under the guarantee of Türkiye.”

Guarantor power

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece, and the UK.

The Greek Cypriot Administration entered the EU in 2004, the same year that Greek Cypriots single-handedly blocked a UN plan to end the longstanding dispute.

RelatedTRT World - Israel, Greek-administered Cyprus, Greece energy project in jeopardy, EU probe sparks blame game
Recommended

Destabilising Middle East

Meanwhile, speaking at the briefing, Zeki Akturk, the Defence Ministry spokesperson, said Israel’s ground operation launched against Gaza on September 16 has further deepened the grave humanitarian tragedy that has been ongoing in the region for more than two years.

“Israel’s attacks targeting the civilian population in Gaza and its provocative actions against neighboring countries are clear indications of its intent to once again drag the Middle East into total instability,” said Akturk.

The international community can no longer turn a blind eye to “the systematic oppression, state terrorism, and genocide taking place in Gaza,” said Akturk, adding: “We call upon the international community to take effective and deterrent steps without further delay and to adopt serious measures against Israel in order to ensure peace and stability in the region.”

S-400 issue

Ministry sources, responding to media claims that Russia has requested the return of the S-400 air defence systems, said nothing has changed in Türkiye’s position.

"The S-400 Air Defense Systems are in our inventory. There is no change in our position regarding the S-400 issue.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan