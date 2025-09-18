Türkiye is closely monitoring the reports that the Greek Cypriot Administration procured an air defence system from Israel, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

“We would like to once again remind that the GCA’s ongoing armament efforts and activities that may undermine peace and stability on the island could have dangerous consequences,” said the Defence Ministry sources at a weekly press briefing in Ankara.

“Every attempt aimed at disturbing the balance on the island is being closely monitored, and all necessary measures are being taken for the security and peace of the TRNC (the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus),” sources said.

“Türkiye, as in the past, stands today as well by the TRNC and supports it. The Turkish Cypriot people are under the guarantee of Türkiye.”

Guarantor power

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece, and the UK.

The Greek Cypriot Administration entered the EU in 2004, the same year that Greek Cypriots single-handedly blocked a UN plan to end the longstanding dispute.