The US State Department has declined to comment on remarks by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who said the United States is no longer pursuing the goal of an independent Palestinian state.

"I'm not going to characterise the ambassador's remarks. I'm not going to explain them or really comment on them at all. I think he certainly speaks for himself," spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Asked whether Huckabee was speaking on his own or if his comments reflected a shift in the Trump administration’s policy, Bruce suggested the reporter ask the White House.

"I'm not going to parse the ambassador's remarks... I'm also not going to speak about the nature of what people say that he was claiming or not claiming. I’m not going to have a speculative conversation about that right now," she said.

“When it comes to American policy and certainly where the President stands, I’d suggest you call the White House.”

During an interview with Bloomberg News, Huckabee was asked whether a Palestinian state remains a goal of US policy. He replied: "I don’t think so."

"Unless there are some significant things that happen that change the culture, there’s no room for it," Bloomberg quoted him as saying.