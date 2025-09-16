WAR ON GAZA
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
A new UN report says there are reasonable grounds to conclude that four of the five genocidal acts have been carried out since October 2023.
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Producer: Nurdan Erdogan Gokhan / TRT World
3 hours ago

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry (COI) found that "genocide is occurring in Gaza and is continuing to occur", commission chief Navi Pillay told AFP.

In what it described as the “most authoritative UN finding to date,” the UN Commission of Inquiry says Israel has committed genocide in Palestine’s Gaza since October 2023, with intent to destroy in whole or in part Palestinians, adding that Israel has conducted 4 of 5 acts defined under the 1948 Genocide Convention, including killing, causing serious harm, imposing measures to prevent births.

The report found Israeli President Isaac Herzog, PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and ex-defence minister Yoav Gallant incited genocide and that authorities failed to punish their incitement.

