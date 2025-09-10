Kamala Harris believes it was reckless to allow former President Joe Biden to decide to seek re-election in 2024, but she felt she was the last person who could advise her 81-year-old boss not to run, according to excerpts from her new book.

Biden, a Democrat, ended his re-election campaign on July 21, 2024, after a poor debate performance against Republican candidate Donald Trump that prompted aides and party officials to question publicly whether he could endure a full campaign or serve a second term.

"Of all the people in the White House, I was in the worst position to make the case that he should drop out. I knew it would come off to him as incredibly self-serving if I advised him not to run," wrote former Vice President Harris in "107 Days," according to an excerpt published in The Atlantic magazine on Wednesday.

"'It's Joe and (his wife) Jill's decision.' We all said that, like a mantra, as if we'd all been hypnotised. Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness.

"The stakes were simply too high. This wasn't a choice that should have been left to an individual's ego, an individual's ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision."

Harris, 60, became the Democratic candidate and had just 107 days to make her case to the American public. She lost to Trump, now 79, in the November election and has kept a low profile since then.

She said in July she would not run for governor of California.

'But at 81, Joe got tired'

Biden's stunning withdrawal from the race was followed by questions about whether the White House withheld critical information about the president's mental acuity. Biden's closest aides dismissed those concerns, saying he was fully capable of making important decisions.